Bank Holidays in April 2022: Banks to Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month; Check List

Bank Holidays in April 2022: Bank holidays every month are determined by the Reserve Bank of India, which in the beginning of the year releases a month-wise list of such day-offs for private and public lenders. According to that list, bank holidays in April 2022 have been fixed at 15 for all private and public sector banks. This is because the month of April has several festivals lined up, including Assam’s Bihu and Bengali New Year for West Bengal.

Not only this, the month of April will also see somewhat a long weekend, with banks being closed for as many as four consecutive days on the account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu and a weekend leave in some parts of India. The bank holidays in April will also include yearly closing of bank account on April 1, which is reserved for bank employees every year.

Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month, but will remain closed on April 16 on account of Bohag Bihu, which is a third Saturday in some parts of the country. As per the bank holiday list released by the RBI this year, the number of holidays have been fixed at nine this month. The remaining six bank holidays are weekend offs, with the lenders remaining closed on four Sundays and two Saturdays. The central bank’s list of holidays fall into three different sectors, including state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

One should also note that the Reserve Bank places bank holidays under three separate brackets. These are — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On the notified bank holidays set by the RBI, all branches of lenders across the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain closed.

These bank holidays are also divided according to the national and regional category. While during bank holiday in the national category, all lenders remain closed across India, during holidays in the regional section only branches in the relevant areas remain closed.

It should also be noted that bank holidays in April 2022 do not include national holiday, but most banks across the nation will remain closed on April 1 and 14. For this, one must always check with their nearest branch for the bank holidays in the relevant month.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in April 2022 (Starting From April 1, 2022) List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Account — All over India except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla. April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir April 4: Sarhul — Jharkhand April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Telangana April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir List of Weekend Leaves April 3: Sunday April 9: Second Saturday April 10: Sunday April 17: Sunday Advertisement April 23: Fourth Saturday April 24: Sunday

