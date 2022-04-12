Bank Holidays in April: Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Straight Days This Week; See List

Bank Holiday in April 2022: Bank employees are in for a treat this week as lenders across all private and public sectors will experience a bank holiday from Thursday, April 14, to Sunday, April 17 on the account of various occasions. However, for some parts, the holidays will differ according to the bank’s location. There are as many as 15 bank holidays in April 2022, and four of them are falling this week, as per a list prepared by Reserve Bank of India, or RBI. With seven bank holidays in April being used up, banks will remain closed for eight more days out of the 21 remaining days this month.

This week is going to witness a long weekend, as banks will be closed for four days straight in some parts of India. On April 14, there is a bank holiday all across India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh. There is also a bank holiday on Thursday, April 15 across India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar. On April 16, banks will be closed in Assam for Bohag Bihu and on April 17, all banks will be shut across India as it is a Sunday.

Bank holidays come into effect according to a list prepared by the RBI every year. This list includes leaves under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. As per the list, different branches remain closed on different occasions, depending upon the festival in the area. Other than this, there are bank holidays nationally on national holidays, whereby all branches across private and public sectors remain closed. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays This Week in April 2022 (Starting From April 12 onwards)

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/ Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/ Tamil New Year’s Day/ Cheiraoba/ Biju Festival/ Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh

April 15: Good Friday/ Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/ Himachal Day/ Vishu/ Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam

Apart from this, there is a weekend leave

List of Weekend Bank Holidays This Week

April 17: Sunday

So, if you have any bank related work, you must check with your nearest branch to get an idea about bank holidays in your area, as bank holidays vary from state to state depending on the occasion there. This will save time and will ensure that you can carry out any work seamlessly and without any hassle.

