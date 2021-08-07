Bank Holidays in August, 2021: Banks to Close for 14 Days This Month. Check Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a list of holidays earlier last month for the month of August. According to said list, the month of August had around 15 bank holidays across the country. These 15 days were a combination of weekends off as well as state-based holidays, festivals and religious celebrations. A total of eight days fell on the latter categories, while the other seven days were weekends off and second Saturdays. As per RBI classifications, the list of holidays could potentially fall under any one of three categories. They could be ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ or ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

In this case, for the month of August, the RBI list of holidays falls under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The official list of holidays starts on August 13 which is Patriot’s Day in Imphal. However, if you count the weekend leaves for lenders, then the holiday list actually starts on August 1, which is the first Sunday of the month. Since August 1 has already passed at the time of this report, there are only 14 holidays left in total for banks in India.

It should be noted that not all the banks will get to experience the holiday list uniformly, as the holidays are state-wise or region-wise for specific dates. With that said, careful planning is in order when planning your next trip to the bank. Out of the entire list, there are only two days where the majority of the banks across the country will be closed – August 19 and August 30.

On August 19, Muharram (Ashoora) will take place in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar. Banks across these 17 locations will have an off on this day. On August 30, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi, will result in the leave of banks across 15 different cities and regions. These cities include Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok.

Aside from these two days, the rest of the holidays, excluding weekends and second Saturdays of course, will be spread out. So, do not worry too much going forward into this month, with a little bit of careful planning you should be able to work around the list of holidays in the month of August.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from August 7 onwards)

1) August 8, 2021 – Sunday

2) August 13, 2021 - Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

3) August 14, 2021 – Second Saturday

4) August 15, 2021 – Sunday

5) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

6) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

7) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

8) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

9) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

10) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

11) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

12) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

13) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

14) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here