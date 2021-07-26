Bank Holidays in August: Banks to be Closed for 15 Days Next Month. Full List Here

Banks across India are looking at another large number of holidays in the month of August, 2021. As per the official list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and taking into consideration the weekends off, the total number of leaves for lenders extends to 15 days in total. From this list of 15 holidays, 7 days are the usual weekends off, while the other eight stands as the RBI-listed holidays. These eight leaves are a combination of state-wise leaves, religious celebrations and festivals. The RBI has listed these holidays under three main categories – the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The holidays listed for the month of August come under the ‘Holiday Negotiable Instruments Act’. When considering the official list of mandated leaves for lenders across the nation, they start as of August 13 and end on August 31.

However, when considering all leaves for banks in the coming month, the date stands as of August 1, as it is the first Sunday and the first day of the month. It is worth noting that the holidays, with the exception of the weekends, do not fall as a common leave for all banks simultaneously for the states. It is spread out and hence, planning your next trip to the bank becomes easier. Only two days from the mandated RBI list include a vast majority of states and cities. On August 19, Muharram (Ashoora) will be celebrated in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar. A total of 17 cities will see lenders take leave on this day.

The other major day off falls on August 30, Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi is celebrated. A total of 15 cities will be celebrating this holiday, during which, lenders will also be closed for the same. These cities are Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok. With the exception of these two days, the rest of the holidays are few and far between the other states and cities. With that said, plan your next trip to the bank carefully as the coming month is filled with leaves.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate:

1) August 1, 2021 – Sunday

2) August 8, 2021 – Sunday

3) August 14, 2021 – Second Saturday

4) August 13, 2021 - Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

5) August 15, 2021 – Sunday

6) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

7) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

8) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

9) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

10) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

11) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

12) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

13) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

14) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

15) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

