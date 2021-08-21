Bank Holidays in August: Banks to be Closed for 7 Days in Remaining Month. Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier issued a list of holidays for banks in August. As per the RBI list of bank holidays, lenders across the country were granted a total of 8 days of leave. These holidays were based on the various state-wise celebrations, religious events and festivals that took place. Added to this, there were also weekends to consider in the month of August. There was a total of 7 weekend holidays this month in total. This all added up to give banks a total of 15 days off. As the month has progressed there have been several holidays from the list that have come and gone. With the month nearing the few days before it ends, there are only seven holidays left to celebrate this month for banks.

The remaining holidays from the RBI list for this month, come under the classification of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classification for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. It should be noted that the RBI has not indicated that these other two classifications apply to the current list for the month of August.

Out of the total 7 holidays that are left, only four of them are actually from the RBI Bank holiday list, the other three are weekend offs –two Sundays on August 22 and August 29 respectively as well as the fourth Saturday of the month on August 28. This leaves just the RBI list of mandated leaves taking place. The list includes Saturday, which is Thiruvonam and is celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. So, residents of these areas need to plan their banking business accordingly going forward.

For this week, there are three days that are back-to-back holidays. This includes Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sunday, which is August 22 will be a standard leave for all banks across India, while Monday, August 23, is Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, which is again celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

These holidays are not uniform in any way. They may be celebrated across more than one state or city at a time, but they are not applicable across India on any given day. The only common holidays are the weekends like Sundays as well as the Second and Fourth Saturdays of the month. There were, however, two holidays that were listed no the RBI list that were allocated for a large number of locations. One of these days has passed as it took place on August 19. The second holiday in this line is set to take place on August 30. This will be Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi and this holiday is celebrated across the cities of Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok.

The last day of the month is also the last holiday of the list, which is Sri Krishna Ashtami and is celebrated in Hyderabad. With that said, citizens across these cities are advised to carefully plan their next business trip to the banks.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from August 21 onwards)

1) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

2) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

3) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

4) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

5) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

6) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

7) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

