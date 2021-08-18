Bank Holidays in August: Banks to be Shut for 9 Days in Last 2 Weeks. Check Dates

In the event that you are planning a visit to your local public sector or private sector bank in the weeks to come, you should be wary. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a list of holidays for the month of August that had a total of 8 days allocated as leaves for lenders across India. With the addition of 7 days off on account of weekends, Banks and their customers were facing a total of 15 holidays from the outset of the month. As of Wednesday, the number of bank holidays has dwindled down to just 9 more days remaining. Out of the remaining holidays, 6 of them are state-wise holidays, religious celebrations or festivals as per the RBI list of bank holidays. The other three are common weekend leaves – two Sundays and the Fourth Saturday of the month.

The list of holidays for this month began on August 1 itself, however, the RBI list of holidays only began on August 13, which was Patriot’s Day. The list of holidays on the RBI list can be classified under the category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classification for RBI holidays is ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The holidays issued by the RBI for lenders across India are not a uniform occurrence. Instead, they are divided according to state-wise celebrations. As a result, these holidays won’t apply to all the banks for all the days off, which gives customers a bit of room to breathe and conduct their banking business throughout the month of August. There are only two days on the holiday list that are celebrated by a large majority of states and cities. One is August 19 which is Muharram (Ashoora). This holiday is celebrated in 17 cities. These cities are Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

The other major holiday is celebrated towards the end of the month on August 30, which is Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi. A total of 15 cities across India will see lenders take a leave on this day. These cities are Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok.

With this in mind, be careful when you plan your next trip to the bank, there are only 9 days left to plan around for this month, which makes things a little lighter. However, the next five days are back-to-back holidays, so check if these holidays apply to your city as per the list given below.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from August 18 onwards)

1) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

2) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

3) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

4) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

5) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

6) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

7) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

8) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

9) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

