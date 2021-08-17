Bank Holidays in August: Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Days from Thursday. Full List

If you are planning to visit bank this week, you should that the public and private sector lenders in the various parts of the country will remain shut for at least four days, starting from Thursday. However, it must be noted that these bank holidays will not be applicable for all the states at the same time. The Reserve Bank of India has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country remain closed on these notified holidays. The bank holidays vary from one state to another. All the lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

There were 15 bank holidays in August. On the occassiona of Muharram, banks will be closed in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and several other states on August 19. To celebrate First Onam, lenders will be shut in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on August 20. On August 21, banks will be closed at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi for Thiruvonam. Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturday and Sundays of every month.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, according to RBI mandate

1) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

2) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

3) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

4) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

5) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

5) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

7) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

8) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

10) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

Bank customers must visit the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.

