Bank Holidays in August: Banks will Shut for 4 Straight Days from Tomorrow. Know Why

According to the list of bank holidays that were mentioned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there were originally a total of 15 holidays. These 15 days off included the weekends in the month of August as well as the list of holidays mentioned by the RBI. From the list of 15 days, 8 were designated under the categories of state-wise holidays, festivals and religious occasions. The other 7 were weekends. As per RBI classifications, the list of holidays could potentially fall under any one of the following three categories. They could be ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ or ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The holidays for the month of August come under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ section. Though the official list of leaves as per the RBI’s list only begins for lenders from tomorrow, the lenders have witnessed some holidays come and go in the form of holidays. Since the month of August began, there have been two Sundays that have come and gone. This leaves the final tally of the holiday list at 13 days now.

August 13, which is the first on the long list, is Patriot’s Day and it will only be a bank holiday in Imphal. Similarly, the majority of these holidays are state-wise or region-wise as they are not celebrated commonly across India on the same day. This will come as a little relief for those looking to plan their banking business in the near future. Other than Sundays as well as second/fourth Saturdays, there are only two other holidays that are celebrated by a bulk of states or cities.

One such leave is August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora). This holiday will be an off for lenders in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

The other holiday that is celebrated by a vast majority on the same day is Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi, which falls on August 30, 2021. This holiday will be celebrated by banks in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok. Having said that, plan your next business trip to the bank carefully based on the date and your respective location.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from August 12 onwards)

1) August 13, 2021 - Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

2) August 14, 2021 – Second Saturday

3) August 15, 2021 – Sunday

4) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

5) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

6) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

7) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

8) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

9) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

10) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

11) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

12) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

13) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

