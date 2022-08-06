Bank Holidays in August: Lenders to Remain Closed for 5 Days Next Week; Check Full List

Bank Holidays in August 2022: Lenders will remain closed in different parts of India for three consecutive days starting from Sunday, August 7, as there will be three bank holidays in the start of the second week of August. For the week, there are five bank holidays for the second week of the month, as banks across several areas of the country will remain closed for several occasions like Raksha Bandan, Muharram among others. There are 18 bank holidays in August, out of which one has already been used up.

The Reserve Bank of India, or the RBI, has already put out a list for bank holidays in August 2022. The bank holidays will be effective as per the list. It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There are 18 bank holidays in August out of which six are weekend leaves. There are 13 regional holidays whereby lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to occasions in that particular areas.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fixes the bank holidays each year under three categories, including the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Banks across the country are closed on August 15, which falls on a Monday this month.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2022 as per the RBI List (Starting From August 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Patriot’s Day, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in August this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here