Bank Holidays in August: Lenders to Remain Shut for 18 Days This Month; See Full List

Bank Holidays in August 2022: The new month of August has begun already, and from Monday, August 1, there will be a new set of bank holidays that will come into effect. There are 18 bank holidays in August, and August 1 is a bank holiday. However, it must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. The bank holidays in August have come into effect as per a list prepared by the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI.

Out of the 18 bank holidays in August, six are weekend leaves. There are 13 regional holidays whereby lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to occasions in that particular areas. While on adding up the two, we will see there are 19 bank holidays, it should be noted that one of them is on August 13 — the second Saturday of the month. Therefore, this holiday is clashing, making it 18 bank holidays in August.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fixes the bank holidays each year under three categories, including the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Among these, the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays. Banks across the country are closed on August 15, which falls on a Monday this month.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2022 as per the RBI List (Starting From August 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Patriot’s Day, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in August this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

