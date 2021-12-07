Bank Holidays in December: Banks to be Shut for 12 Days This Month; See Full List here

Bank Holiday in December 2021: After two back to back months filled with festivities, there will be fewer bank holidays in December relatively. All private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to 12 days in December, which is lower than that of October and November that makes up the festive season in India. In this month, there is only one national holiday — Christmas — when banks will be closed uniformly across the country. The holidays every year is notified according to a list prepared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This year’s list for December has as many as seven state-wise holidays.

The seven state-wise bank holidays this month includes that of Christmas. However, Christmas falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is already a notified holiday for banks. So, adding up the seven holidays and six weekend leaves, the net number of bank holiday in December sums up to 12, with Christmas holiday overlapping.

On that note, if you want to do some bank-related work, you must take a note of these bank holidays in December to smoothly carry out the work. However, in this regard, you should also note keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these holidays are state-wise. For this, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on the abovementioned days. For example, on December 24, there is a bank holiday in Aizawl and Shillong on the occasion of Christmas eve. However, banks across the other parts of the country will remain open on that day.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The Reserve Bank of India’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of December 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from December 1 onwards)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier — Goa

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong

December 24: Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) — Aizawl, Shillong

December 25: Christmas — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

December 27: Christmas Celebration — Aizawl

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong

December 31: New Year’s Eve — Aizawl

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

Bank Holidays in December Weekends

December 5: Sunday

December 11: Second Saturday of the month

December 12: Sunday

December 19: Sunday

December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

December 26: Sunday

