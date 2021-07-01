Bank Holidays in July, 2021: Banks to Remain Shut for 15 Days This Month. Full List Here

For the month of July, the banks across India will be closed for 15 days in total. The official list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) includes nine holidays that fall under different religious, festival or state-wise leaves, whereas the other six days fall under weekends off.

The banking regulator has notified lenders of the holidays which fall under three encompassing brackets - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The 15 days off this month fall under the bracket of Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

All public sector banks, as well as the private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will be closed on the mentioned holidays. The majority of lenders across India will be commonly shut during on July 21 which is Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha).

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of July 2021

1) 4 July 2021 - Sunday

2) 10 July 2021 - 2nd Saturday

3) 11 July 2021 - Sunday

4) 12 July 2021 - Monday - Kang (Rajasthan), Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

5) 13 July 2021 - Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

6) 14 July 2021 – Wednesday - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

7) 16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

8) 17 July 2021 – Saturday - U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

9) 18 July 2021 – Sunday

10) 19 July 2021 – Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu

11) 20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

12) 21 July 2021 - Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Nation-wide with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

13) 24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday

14) 25 July 2021 - Sunday

15) 31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

Due to the fact that the majority of the holidays, 9 out of the total 15, being state-related, not all banks will close for the total 15 days. The only common thread in this list is Eid al Adha on 21 July, but even that is not across the whole of India, as there are a few exceptions that will fall a day before depending on the state-wise allocation, namely Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. This comes as a definite relief to bank goers as operations will still continue for the most part during weekdays thanks to the spread-out nature of the leaves mandated by the RBI.

