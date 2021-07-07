Bank Holidays in July: Banks to be Closed for 14 Days. Full List Here

The month of July is packed with a variety of holidays for banks. According to the official list of holidays for lenders across the nation given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the majority of these holidays will be religious holidays, festivals or state-wise leaves. As of today, June 7, the total number of holidays going forward is 14 days off for lenders. Nine of these leaves come under the categories of state-wise leaves or religious holidays as mentioned before. The other five days are weekends off.

The RBI has classified these holidays under the three different brackets for lenders – ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ and ‘Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The majority of the holidays are spread out across different states and do not fall uniformly for all states and Union Territories on the same days. July 21, Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha), is the only common holiday for the majority of states, except for a few.

As per RBI regulations and as per the mandate on the leaves, these off-days will apply to all public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks as well as cooperative and regional banks. Going forward, keep an eye on these 14 days and plan your banking business accordingly.

Here is the complete list of the 14 holidays for lenders in July 2021: (Counting from July 7 onwards)

Recommended For You

1) 10 July 2021 - Second Saturday (Weekend off)

2) 11 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

3) 12 July 2021 - Monday - Kang (Rathajatra) / Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

4) 13 July 2021 - Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

5) 14 July 2021 – Wednesday - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

6) 16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

7) 17 July 2021 – Saturday - U Tirot Sing Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

8) 18 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

9) 19 July 2021 – Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

10) 20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) 21 July 2021 - Tuesday – Eid-Ul-Adha (Pan-India with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

12) 24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday (Weekend off)

13) 25 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

14) 31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

Keep in mind that these holidays do not overlap for most of the states with only Eid on July 21 being an off across most states. Even in that case, there are a few exceptions – Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be open during that date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here