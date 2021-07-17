Bank Holidays in July: Banks To Remain Shut for 5 Days, Know When You Can Visit Your Nearby Branch

If you are planning to visit bank branches next month, you must know that public and private sector lenders in various parts of the country will be closed for at least six days, starting tomorrow. These bank holidays do not take place for all states on the same days.

The Reserve Bank of India has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country remain closed on these notified holidays. The bank holidays vary from one state to another. All the lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

There are 15 bank holidays in the month July. In Agartala and Shillong, banks will be closed on July 17 on the occasion of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja respectively. July 18 will be Sunday when all the public and private sector banks remains closed. On July 19, there will be bank holiday in Gangtok due to Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu. On July 20, all the lenders in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will be shut for Bakrid. There will be nationwide bank holiday on July 21 for Eid al Adha. However, the banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be functional on July 21.

Here is the list of the upcoming bank holidays in July 2021:

Recommended For You

July 17: Saturday - U Tirot Sing Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

July 18: Sunday (Weekend off)

July 19: Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

July 20: Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

July 21: Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Nation-wide with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

Bank customers must visit the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here