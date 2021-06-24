Bank Holidays In July: Here’s The Full List

The banks across India will remain closed for a total 15 days in the month of July. The official holiday list, released by the Reserve Bank of India, includes nine holidays for various festivals in different states, whereas six will be the usual weekend offs.

As per the RBI’s holiday calendar apart from the weekends a few of the festival holidays will be limited to local or regional branches only.

In July the main holiday which will be applicable to all banks across the country includes Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid on July 21.

According to RBI guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country should remain closed on the notified holidays.

Here’s the list of holidays in July 2021

>> 4 July 2021 - Sunday

>> 10 July 2021 - 2nd Saturday

>> 11 July 2021 - Sunday

>> 12 July 2021 - Monday - Kang (Rajasthan), Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

>> 13 July 2021 - Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Martyr’s Day- Jammu & Kashmir, Bhanu Jayanti- Sikkim)

>> 14 July 2021 - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

>> 16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

>> 17 July 2021 - Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

>> 18 July 2021 - Sunday

>> 21 July 2021 - Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Across the country)

>> 24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday

>> 25 July 2021 - Sunday

>> 31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

Out of 15, nine of the holidays are state-related. That means not all banks will remain closed for 15 days, which comes as a huge relief to people.

Whoever has any bank work next month should be wary of checking the dates of the holidays, before leaving his/her home.

