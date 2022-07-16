Bank Holidays in July: Lenders to Remain Shut for 6 Out of 15 Remaining Days This Month

Bank Holidays in July: The month of July has already started and we have crossed the first half of the month, where several bank holidays across the private and public sector have been implemented. Lenders across all public and private sectors in India are seeing a new set of bank holidays in July. The Reserve Bank of India, or the RBI, has already put out a list for bank holidays in July 2022. The central bank prepares a monthly list of bank holidays at the beginning of each year, according to which lenders of specific regions remain closed. As per that calendar, there are six bank holidays out of the 15 remaining days in July.

It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There were 14 bank holidays in July, eight of which -have been used up. However, some bank holidays are region-specific. For example, July 16 is a bank holiday in Dehradun, but banks across the other parts of the country are open on the day.

The Reserve Bank fixes the bank holidays each year under three categories, including the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Among these, the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays. However, bank holidays are not uniform across the country under this act. Eight of the bank holidays in July fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining are weekend leaves where all banks in India will be closed. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

There are six bank holidays still left for the remaining 15 days of month of July. Check them out below.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in July 2022 as per the RBI List (Starting From July 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in July this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

