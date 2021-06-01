Bank Holidays in June 2021: Banks to Remain Shut on These Days; Full List Here

If you are planning to visit bank branches next month, you must know that public and private sector lenders will be closed for at least nine days in June. These holidays include weekends and various festivals. According to the website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there will be three holidays for different occasions in some states in this month.

The banking regulator has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

It must be noted that bank holidays vary from one state to another. All the lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

All banks to remain shut in Mizoram’s Aizwal and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on June 15 for YMA Day and Raja Sankranti. In Jammu and Srinagar, the lenders will remain closed on June 25 to celebrate Guru Hargobind Ji’s birth anniversary. On June 30, banks will be closed in Aizawl, Mizoram.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

Here’s a full list of bank holidays in June

June 6: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 12: Second Saturday

June 13: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 15: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti – In Mizoram’s Aizwal and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

June 20: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 25: Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday – In Jammu and Srinagar

June 26: Fourth Saturday

June 27: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 30: Remna Ni - In Aizawl, Mizoram

Bank customers must visit the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here