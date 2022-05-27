Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to Remain Shut for 8 Days Next Month; See Full List

Bank Holidays in June 2022: Lenders in the upcoming month of June will see a lot less number of bank holidays across the public and private sectors. As a new month commences in a few days, a new set of holidays will be applicable too. This means that there will be a new list of bank holidays in June this year. There are only eight Bank holidays in June, with six of them being weekend leaves. The list of bank holidays next month has already been prepared by the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, which lays out a plan in the beginning of every years as per which lenders get their yearly leaves. On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.

Banks across all private and public sectors in India will remain closed for up to just eight days in May, as per the list prepared by the RBI. The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.

There are only two holidays this month under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining six are weekend leaves. This is probably the month with the least bank holidays, as there are only two bank holidays in June under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Meanwhile, it must be noted that bank holiday comes into effect, in most cases, according to the region one particular branch is located in. This means that most bank holidays are region specific. This holds true for the bank holidays in June.

For example, banks in Shillong will be closed on May 9 on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, while there is no bank holiday on the day in other parts of the country.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2022 (Starting From June 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

Apart from this, there are six weekend leaves where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in June this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

