Bank Holidays in June: Banks to Remain Shut On These Days Next Month. Full List

Banks in several parts of India would remain closed for a total of nine days in the month of June. This includes weekends and various festivals which are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The schedule except those for the weekends would be different across various cities in the country, RBI’s holiday calendar shows.

In the month of June, three main holidays include -YMA Day/Raja Sankranti on June 15, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday on June 25 and Remna Ni on June 30. These holidays have been declared under negotiable instruments act. Rest all the holidays will be due to weekends.

The country’s central bank has notified the holidays under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. According to RBI guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays

HERE’S A LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN JUNE 2021

June 15: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti – All the banks would be closed in Mizoram’s Aizwal and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

June 25: Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday – All banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar

June 30: Remna Ni - On this day, banks will be closed in Aizawl, Mizoram.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

June 6: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 12: Second Saturday

June 13: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 20: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 26: Fourth Saturday

June 27: Weekly off (Sunday)

Bank customers are recommended to check the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also to verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.

