Bank Holidays in March: Banks to be Shut for 4 Days in a Row Next Week. Full List Here

Bank Holidays in March, 2022: Banks to remain closed for four days in a row next week in some parts of the country. These bank holidays include weekends and Holi. If you are planning to visit bank branches next week, you might want to take a note of this long list of bank holidays scheduled during the third week of March, 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepare a list of holidays for the public and private sector banks at the beginning of every year. It usually notifies holidays under three broad brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

All the public and private sector lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks usually remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

Advertisement

It must be mentioned that bank holidays also vary from one state to another. To celebrate Holika Dahan festival ahead of Holi, banks will be shut in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on March 17. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 across the country. Banks will be closed in Aehmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar on Friday, March 18 next week. The lenders will also remain shut in some of the states — Orissa, Manipur and Bihar due to Holi or Yaosang on March 19. Banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and on all Sunday’s of the month. So, the lenders will also remain shut on March 20 across India.

List of Bank Holidays in the Third Week of March

March 17, 2022, Thursday: Banks will be shut in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi to celebrate Holika Dahan

March 18, 2022, Friday: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar due to Holi

March 19, 2022, Saturday: Banks will be shut in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna due to Holi/Yaosang

March 20, 2022, Sunday: Bank Holiday

The customers should plan their visits to bank branches in advance as the closure of the branches will affect the timings next week. Various financial deadlines are ending on March 31. If you have some work pending where you have to physically present at the bank branch next week, this full list of bank holiday will come handy. It must be noted that bank ATMs and online banking services will not be affected by the bank holidays. You may also visit the bank holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India regularly to stay aware of the upcoming holidays.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.