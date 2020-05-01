BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Bank Holidays in May 2020: Check Full List Here

File photo. (Reuters)

With the lockdown in place, many banks have limited their working hours. Every second and fourth Saturday is also a bank holiday.

Banks across the country will have several holidays in the month of May. Some of the major holidays are May Day, Maharashtra Day, Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday, Eid and Buddha Purnima.

With the lockdown in place, many banks have limited their working hours. Every second and fourth Saturday is also a bank holiday.

Here is a list of all the bank holidays in May, 2020

May 1, 2020


The international labour day falls on May 1. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal will observe a bank holiday on this day.

May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day.

May 7, 2020


On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed in Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

May 8, 2020


On Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, banks in West Bengal will remain closed.

May 16, 2020


Sikkim official became a part of India on this day, hence banks in the state will observe holiday.

May 21 to 22


Banks in several states will be closed due to Jumat-ul-Wida

May 21, 2020


On account of Shab-e-Qadr, banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut

May 24, 2020


Banks in Tripura will be shut for the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

May 25, 2020


Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on either May 24 or 25 according to the sighting of moon.

