Bank Holidays in May: Banks to be Shut for Three Straight Days This Week; Check List

Bank Holidays in May 2022: As the month of May is almost half over, bank holidays in India are also getting used up. There were 11 bank holidays in May, out of which, five have already been used up. It must also be noted that there is a long weekend coming up soon for many bank employees, as banks will remain closed on Monday, May 16, for the occasion of Buddha Purnima in several parts of India. The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, lays out a plan in the beginning of every years as per which lenders get their yearly leaves. On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.

As mentioned earlier, there will be a long weekend this week, extending over to the next week. Banks in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar will be closed on May 16, Monday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Prior to this, banks across India will enjoy a weekend off, as May 14 is the second Saturday, and May 15 is a Sunday. Therefore, banks in these regions mentioned above will enjoy a long weekend.

The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.

There are four holidays under Negotiable Act in My, out of which three have already been exhausted. The remining one holiday will be used up on Monday, after which every bank holiday will be a weekend leave. It must be noted in this regard that bank holiday comes into effect, in most cases, according to the region one particular branch is located in. This means that most bank holidays are region specific.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2022, Starting From May 1, 2022

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

May 2: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) — Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/ Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/ Basava Jayanti/ Akshaya Tritiya — All over India except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

May 9: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore — Kolkata

May 16: Buddha Purnima — Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

List of Weekend Leaves

May 1: Sunday

May 8: Sunday

May 14: Second Saturday

May 15: Sunday

May 22: Sunday

May 28: Fourth Saturday

May 29: Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in May as per your region to avoid any hassle.

