Bank Holidays in Next Month: Banks to Remain Closed for 8 Days in June; Here's the List

Bank Holidays in June: Banks across several parts in India will see a lesser number of holidays next month. There are eight bank holidays in June 2022, which apply for both private and public sectors. This includes weekends and various festivals which are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The schedule except those for the weekends would be different across various cities in the country, RBI’s holiday calendar shows. There are six bank holidays in terms of weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s bank holiday notification.

The list of bank holidays next month has already been prepared by the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, which lays out a plan in the beginning of every year as per which lenders get their yearly leaves. On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.

The country’s central bank has notified the holidays under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. According to RBI guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays. One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.

There are only two bank holidays in June under the Negotiable Instruments act, including on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti on June 2, and Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti on June 11. However, all banks across the country will not remain closed on these days. For example, banks in Shillong will be closed on May 9 on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, while there is no bank holiday on the day in other parts of the country. This means that most bank holidays are region specific, including the Bank Holidays in June.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2022 (Starting From June 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

Apart from this, there are six weekend leaves where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in June this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

