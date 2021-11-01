Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks to Remain Shut for 17 Days This Month; Dates Here

During this month, that is, the month of November, private and public sector banks all around the country will remain closed for more than half of the 30 days. In the running week itself, from November 1 to November 8, the lenders will close their doors for up to five days across parts of the country. Meanwhile, private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to 17 days over the month of November. So, if you have planned to visit any bank branches in November, you must take a note to dodge any hassle and carry out your work in a smooth manner.

In this regard, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these holidays are state-wise. For this, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on the abovementioned days. They are usually not uniform in nature, except for a few days. For example, banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on Kannada Rajyostsava on Monday, but services will be available in the other parts of the country.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The Reserve Bank of India’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

Going by the RBI list of holidays in the upcoming month, all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, will remain closed on Diwali, which falls on November 4. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of November 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from November 1 onwards)

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima - Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below

November 7: Sunday

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

November 21: Sunday

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.