Is Today a Bank Holiday? Banks to be Shut for 5 Days This Week. Check Dates

All banks, including private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to five days in a row across different parts of the country starting from Wednesday, November 3, amid festivities. The festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali, has kicked in with the celebration of Dhanteras, which is observed in India to pray for good wealth, luck and health. Even though the main event of Diwali falls two days later, the festivities across India have already begun and a number of bank holidays will be observed throughout the week to celebrate them. Also, private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to 17 days over the month of November. Keeping this in mind, if you want to do some bank-related work, you must take a note of these bank holidays in November to smoothly carry out the work.

In this regard, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these holidays are state-wise. For this, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on the abovementioned days. They are usually not uniform in nature, except for a few days. For example, there will be a bank holiday today in Bengaluru on the account of Naraka Chaturdashi in Karnataka, but services will be available in the other parts of the country.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The Reserve Bank of India’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

If we go by the Reserve Bank’s list of notified holidays during the ongoing month of November, we will see that all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, will remain closed on Diwali, which falls on November 4. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

Here’s a full list of bank holidays this week, starting from November 3, 2021

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 7: Sunday - Across all states in India

Now that you have the list, take a note of it and plan your bank-related work accordingly to avoid any confusion. To be safer, you can also visit your nearest branch and know about the bank holidays this week.

