Bank Holidays in October, 2021: Banks to be Shut for 11 Days in Remaining Month. Full List

Bank Holidays in October, 2021: Banks across the country will remain closed for 11 days in the second leg of October. There are various festivals celebrated across the country during this time and the lenders will be shut on those occasions. It must be noted that bank holidays vary from one state to another and all these holidays may not apply in your state. However, you must know the latest updated list of bank holidays in October 2021 to avoid inconveniences.

Bank customers are usually advised to visit the nearest branch to know about the complete list of bank holidays.

The banks remain shut for a total of 21 days in October 2021. Here’s a full list of bank holidays in October, 2021, starting from October 15

1) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

2) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

3) October 17 - Sunday

4) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

5) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

6) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

7) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

8) October 23 – 4th Saturday

9) October 24 – Sunday

10) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

11) October 31 - Sunday

The banking regulator has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

According to the RBI list, all banks remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

So, if you have any bank related work pending or you want to withdraw cash this festive season, you must visit your nearest branch at the earliest as banks will be closed for there is a long trail of bank holidays, starting from October 12. However, ATMs will work without any disruption during the above mentioned bank holidays.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.