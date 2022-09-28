Bank Holidays in October 2022: Banks to Remain Closed for 21 Days This Month. Full List

Bank Holidays October 2022: Banks will remain closed for up to 21 days in the month of October, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. With Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and several other important festivals, falling in October, therefore banks will be shut on most of the days.

While some bank holidays will be observed nationwide, some others will be local holidays. It may be noted that the banks in India follow the gazetted holidays. While all banks remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

List of bank holidays in October:

October 1 (Saturday): Half yearly closing in Sikkim, banks will be closed.

October 2 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3 (Monday): Durga Puja- Maha Ashtami: In Sikkim, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Manipur the banks will remain closed.

October 4 (Tuesday): Durga Puja/Maha Navami: banks will be closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Kerala, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra: Banks will be closed across India, except in Manipur.

October 6 (Thursday): Durga Puja/ Dasain: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim.

October 7 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Banks will be closed on October 8 and October 22 (second and fourth Saturdays) and on October 2,9,16,23 and 30 (Sunday holiday).

Diwali bank holidays

Banks will be closed for a long weekend during Diwali, from October 22 to October 24, except in the states of Sikkim, Telangana, and Manipur.

Banks will be closed from October 25 to October 27 in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Stock Market Holiday

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 5 (Wednesday) on account of Dussehra, October 24, Monday, for Diwali / Laxmi Puja, and October 26, Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipritipada.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on October 5, 24, and 26 in the first half of the day’s trading session (between 9 and 5 pm).

Also, the agriculture commodity exchange NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited) will remain closed for trading in the morning (9 am – 5 pm) and evening sessions (5-9 pm) on October 5 and 26.

In October, banks will be closed on 8 October and 22 October (second and fourth Saturdays). And, on October 2,9,16,23, and 30 due to Sunday holiday.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here