Bank Holidays in October: Banks to be Closed for 21 Days Next Month. Check Full List

Starting tomorrow, banks are going to start experiencing the long list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the month of October. Counting the days as per the RBI bank holiday list and the weekends in October, lenders can expect to have around 21 days off. However, this is only for banks in certain locations on specific dates, there is no sense of uniformity, except for a couple of days in the month. The rest of the days are spread out depending on the geography as not all holidays are celebrated by all the banks. There are 14 official RBI holidays and seven weekend leaves for banks starting tomorrow. Speaking of which, tomorrow is the first holiday on the list and it is the ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ and it will be an off for banks located in Gangtok.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the categories of state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. Looking at the official classifications are to be considered, the list of RBI mandated holidays is grouped under the categories of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. It should be noted that the holidays for the month of October come under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ for the most part, with only the first day of the month coming under the bracket of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Apart from the half-yearly closing of bank accounts in Gangtok, the first holiday that falls under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ falls on October 2, which is also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This is one of the few days that is uniform for all banks across the cities and states under the purview of the official RBI bank holiday list. The other nationwide holiday is Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi), on October 15. This holiday will apply to all banks across India, except those located in the geographical location of Imphal and Shimla. Apart from these two days, only the weekend leaves would be uniform and applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

With this in mind, be wary of which day you plan to go to the bank to do your business, take a look at the list and plan out your next bank visit accordingly, in order to avoid bumps in the road later on.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of October 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from October 1 onwards)

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday

