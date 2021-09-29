Bank Holidays in October: Banks to Remain Shut for 21 Days Next Month. Check List

According to the list of bank holidays cited by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lenders can expect quite a few days off this upcoming festival season. The bank holidays are a combination of festival celebrations, religious holidays and state-wise holidays, which add up to a total of 14 days off in October. However, when you consider the weekends for which the banks will also be closed then that is another seven days added to the list, which brings the tally up to 21 days. While this makes up a major chunk of the month in terms of days, it is not a major cause for concern as these holidays are spread out. They are spread out in the sense that they only take place on certain days for certain dates, save for a couple of days. The rest of the holidays are not uniformly applicable for the most part. So, how many holidays your local lenders will see depends on your geography.

Looking at the official classifications according to the RBI website, the list of RBI mandated holidays is grouped under the categories of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. It should be noted that the holidays for the month of October come under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ for the most part, with only the first day of the month coming under the bracket of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’, but even that is only applicable for banks located in Gangtok.

Having said that, the first official holiday that falls under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, is on October 2, and it is Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This is one of the biggest bank holidays of the month and will be applicable to all the lenders under the purview of the RBI across all the states and cities that are listed on the RBI website. Another sweeping holiday is Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi), which takes place on October 15. It will apply to lenders across all states and cities except for those in Imphal and Shimla.

Keep all this in mind and refer to the list below when planning your next trip to the bank in the upcoming calendar month of October.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of October 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from October 1 onwards)

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday

