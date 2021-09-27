Bank Holidays in October: Banks to Stay Closed for 21 Days Next Month. Full List Here

The number of bank holidays in the month of October is quite extensive, to say the least. As per the official list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and also counting the weekends, lenders across India are looking at a total of 21 days of bank holidays in the upcoming calendar month. However, this should not be a major cause for concern as these holidays are state-wise and take place for banks in certain cities only on specific dates. They are not at all uniform in nature save for a few days. The official RBI bank holiday list has the number of holidays at 14 days total. The other seven days are weekend leaves, which includes Sundays, as well as second and fourth Saturdays.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the categories of state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. Looking at the official classifications are to be considered, the list of RBI mandated holidays is grouped under the categories of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. It should be noted that the holidays for the month of October come under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ for the most part, with only the first day of the month coming under the bracket of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’, but even that is only applicable for banks located in Gangtok.

Apart from the half-yearly closing of bank accounts in Gangtok, the first holiday that falls under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ falls on October 2, which is also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This is one of the few days that is uniform for all banks across the cities and states under the purview of the official RBI bank holiday list. The other nationwide holiday is Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi), on October 15. This holiday will apply to all banks across India, except those located in the geographical location of Imphal and Shimla. Apart from these two days, only the weekend leaves would be uniform and applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

Keeping all this in mind, it would be advisable to plan out your next trip to the bank based on the list of holidays so as to avoid any confusion or hurdles when planning your next bank visit. Take note that most of the other holidays on the list are sparse in nature and will only come into play for a few cities on their given dates.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of October 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from October 1 onwards)

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday

