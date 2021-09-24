Bank Holidays in October: Lenders to Remain Shut for 21 Days Next Month. Know Dates

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of official bank holidays for the month of October, one can expect a whole slew of leaves for banks. The upcoming calendar month is packed with holidays and festivals that will see many banks across multiple cities in India take an off. Totally, banks can expect to have around 21 holidays in the month of October, which is quite significant. As far as the breakdown of the list of holidays goes it is a combination of weekends and official leaves mandated by the RBI. The RBI itself issued a total of 14 bank holidays for the month of October, the weekend holidays which include Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays, add up to a total of seven days off.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the categories of state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. However, if official classifications are to be considered, then the list of holidays are usually grouped under the titles of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. In the case of October, the majority of the holidays come under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ classification, however, October 1, the very first holiday on the list, comes under the ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ classification, which is only a holiday for banks in Gangtok.

Following the aforementioned closing of bank accounts, the next holiday will be Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and it will be applicable to all states as per the RBI mandate. This marks one of the few instances where a holiday that is not a weekend, is marked as leave for all banks uniformly. October 15 is another big holiday that will be widely celebrated. On this date, Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) will take place and all banks will have a holiday for that day except the banks located in Imphal and Shimla.

Fair to say that the upcoming calendar month has a lot of holidays, but not to worry. Keep in mind that with the exception of a few days this month, the majority of holidays are spread out and will only happen in a select few states and cities. As a bank customer, you need to plan your next trip well so as to avoid these hurdles.

RELATED NEWS Banks to Remain Closed on These Dates in November

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of October 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from October 1 onwards)

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here