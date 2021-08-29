Bank Holidays in September: Banks to be Closed for 12 Days Next Month. Check List Here

Next month in September banks will see quite a few bank holidays coming their way. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put out a list of bank holidays for the coming month, which had a total of seven days, not counting weekends. These holidays fall into categories such as state-wise leaves, religious events and festival celebrations. Other than the seven days off, there are also weekends to consider such as second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays, which will be holidays for banks across India. In total there are six weekend leaves. However, the final tally of holidays stands only at 12 days off as one of the holidays overlaps with the second Saturday.

The RBI classifies the holidays for the month of September under the category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The other two classifications do not apply to next month’s bank holidays.

It should also be noted that the list of RBI Bank holidays is not uniform in nature, which means that not all banks will have an off on the same day as others. It all depends on the geography and if that holiday applies to a specified state or city as clearly mentioned by the RBI. However, there is one major holiday that is coming up in September and this is September 10. This date will see the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi/ Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/ Vinayakar Chathurthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. The holiday will see a total of nine cities celebrating it and these places are Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The following day, September 11, will be a continuation of the holiday, i.e., the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, however, it will only be applicable for banks in Panaji. This holiday also overlaps with the second Saturday of the month.

The official RBI bank holiday list starts only from September 8. The overall list of bank holidays, however, begins on September 5, which is the first Sunday of the month. The RBI list will see the holidays for banks in the month of September, end on September 21. The last holiday will be Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, which will be celebrated in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, banks will continue to have two more holidays on September 25 and September 26 as they are the fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday respectively.

Keep these holidays and dates in mind, respective to your geography, when planning out your next business trip to the bank next month.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 5 onwards)

1) September 5 – Sunday

2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

6) September 12 – Sunday

7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

8) September 19 – Sunday

9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

12) September 26 – Sunday

