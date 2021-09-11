Bank Holidays in September: Banks to be Closed for 8 Days this Month. Full List

There were quite a few bank holidays in the month of September according to the list of leaves issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In total, there were 12 holidays for banks in this calendar month originally. Those 12 days were a mix of RBI mandated leaves as well as weekend holidays. The list provided by the apex bank showed seven bank holidays, while the weekend leaves stood at around six days. The only reason it added up to just 12 days is that the second Saturday of the month overlapped and took place on the same day as one of the RBI mandated leaves. The official bank holidays had started off on September 8. However, that was not the beginning of the list of holidays. If you consider the weekends, then technically the holidays started on September 5, which was the first Sunday of the month.

It should be noted that these holidays are a mix of state-wise leaves, festival celebrations and religious holidays. The RBI has segmented the leaves for this month under the official bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The RBI has two other categories listed, which are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’, however, these don’t apply for this month in particular.

Keep in mind that these bank holidays, except the weekends, are not universal or uniform. They do not apply to all banks across different states on the same date. It will only be applicable to lenders that come under the purview of specified cities and localities as mentioned by the RBI for that particular day. Having said that, September 10, which was Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, was the largest bank holiday that took place this month. There were quite a few cities across different states that saw lenders take an off on this holiday. The places where lenders will have an off on this day include Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji – A total of 9 cities.

September 11 was also the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, but as far as official bank leaves as per the RBI list go, only lenders in Panaji got to take an off under the purview of this specific holiday. This is essentially the nature of the RBI list. However, it should be noted that on September 11, alongside day two of Ganesh Chaturthi, it was also the second Saturday of the month. This means that all banks across the nation were closed on Saturday, regardless of the RBI list.

This is what makes weekends tricky to plan around sometimes. Other than the aforementioned Saturday, there are three Sundays as well as the Fourth Saturday coming in as weekend holidays for this month. September 12 will be a Sunday, as will September 19. September 25 September 26 will be the fourth Saturday and the last Sunday of the month respectively. The last Sunday will also be the last leave for the month for banks.

The last official RBI leave from the list is actually on September 21, which is Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. It will be an off for lenders in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 11, 2021, onwards)

1) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

2) September 12 – Sunday

3) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

4) September 19 – Sunday

5) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

6) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

7) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

8) September 26 – Sunday

