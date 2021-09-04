Bank Holidays in September: Banks to Close for 12 Days This Month. See the Dates

The Reserve Bank of India had issued a list of bank holidays for the month of September 2021. According to the list, banks across India, depending on the state and the date will see seven holidays. These seven holidays while listed on the RBI’s mandated bank holidays list, does not account for all the holidays. In addition to these leaves, there are also weekend leaves. There is a total of six days of weekend leaves that banks will have off on this month. However, the second Saturday of the month overlaps with one of the holidays on the bank holiday list issued by the RBI. This leaves the final count at 12 days of leave in the month of September.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the categories of state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. However, if official classifications are to be considered, then the list of holidays comes under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The other two classifications do not apply to next month’s bank holidays.

The holidays issued by the RBI are set to start off on September 8, however, if you account for the weekends as well, then the list of holidays actually begins on September 5, 2021. This would mark the first Sunday of the month and a holiday for all banks across India, given that it is a weekend leave. On that note, keep in mind that none of the leaves on the RBI’s list is uniform in nature, nor do they apply to all the banks across India at the same time. It all depends on which state has been allocated a particular date as the day of celebration.

For instance, the first holiday that has been issued by the RBI is Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva and it is only an off for banks in Guwahati. No other city in any other state will have an off for that particular day. Keeping this in mind, you should be aware that there is one holiday this month that is considerably widespread. On September 10, a total of 9 cities across different states will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. The locations where banks will have an off for this holiday are Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The following day is the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi but the off will only be applicable for banks in Panaji according to the RBI. Therefore, it would serve you well as a bank goer to keep these dates in mind going forward into the month. Make sure to plan your next trip to the bank carefully in order to ensure a smooth process for your banking needs.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 5 onwards)

1) September 5 – Sunday

2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

6) September 12 – Sunday

7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

8) September 19 – Sunday

9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

12) September 26 – Sunday

