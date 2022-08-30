Bank Holidays in September: Banks to Remain Closed for 14 Days This Month. Full List

Bank Holidays September 2022: Banks will remain closed for up to 14 days in the month of September, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. While some bank holidays will be observed nationwide, some others will be local holidays. It may be noted that the banks in India follow the gazetted holidays. While all banks remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

According to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 8 days, apart from weekends in September this year. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. State-wise holidays in September include Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, among other occasions. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Bank Holidays September 2022

1 September 2022 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

6 September 2022 (Tuesday): Karma Puja – Ranchi

7 September 2022 (Wednesday): First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

8 September 2022 (Thursday): Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

9 September 2022 (Friday): Indrajatra – Gangtok

10 September 2022 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

21 September 2022(Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

26 September 2022 (Monday): Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Imphal, Jaipur

While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states.

Weekend holidays in September 2022

4 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

10 September 2022: Second Saturday

11 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

18 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

24 September 2022: Fourth Saturday

25 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

Despite these bank holidays, including weekly offs, bank customers can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

