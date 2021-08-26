Bank Holidays in September: Banks to Stay Shut for 12 Days Next Month. Full List Here

The month of September does not have a massive list of bank holidays like the months preceding it. According to the bank holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are seven holidays that will take place. These seven holidays are based on state-wise leaves, religious events and festival celebrations. Apart from the RBI list, there are weekends to consider as well. There are a total of six weekends which brings up the tally to 12 holidays for banks next month. It stands at 12 because there is an overlap between the second Saturday and an RBI mandated leave that takes place on September 11, 2021.

The RBI itself classified the holidays for the month of August under the category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The other two classifications do not apply to the month of September.

When planning your next trip to the bank, it also helps to keep in mind that none of these holidays is uniform in any way. They are not pan-India, except for the weekends. All the holidays are spread out based on the geography and the dates prescribed by the RBI. In the coming month, there is only one major holiday which will see a large majority of states and cities celebrating it. This date is on September 10 and the occasion is listed as Ganesh Chaturthi/ Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/ Vinayakar Chathurthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. The holiday will see a total of nine cities celebrating it and these places are Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The following day, September 11 also presents some overlap, as it is a state-wise holiday as well as a nationwide weekend off. This date will see a second Saturday take place and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is only an off for banks in Panaji.

The holidays for September start on September 5, even though the official RBI list of holidays only kicks in on September 8. This is on account of the weekend, as the 5th of September is a Sunday. The list of holidays mandated by the RBI will end on September 21 with Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, which will be celebrated in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. However, banks will continue to have two more holidays on September 25 and September 26 as they are the fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday respectively.

Keeping all this in mind, bank goers should carefully plan their next business visit to the bank. More than the holidays themselves, it is the weekends that would pose more of a challenge as they are all-India bank holidays and back-to-back. The official list of RBI holiday,s on the other hand, are not as densely packed as the previous months, relatively speaking.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 5 onwards)

1) September 5 – Sunday

2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

6) September 12 – Sunday

7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

8) September 19 – Sunday

9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

12) September 26 – Sunday

