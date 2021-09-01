Bank Holidays in September: Banks to Stay Shut for 12 Days this Month. List Here

As the month of September is upon us, it would serve all bank account holders to take note of the bank holidays that are there this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier issued a list of mandated bank holidays for lenders this calendar month. As per the RBI’s official list of bank holidays, there were a total of seven days marked as leave for banks. These leaves fell into the categories of state-wise leaves, religious celebrations and festival holidays. The main seven days apart there are also an additional six days off for banks that are weekend holidays. This includes the Sundays for this month as well as the second and fourth Saturdays. However, considering that the second Saturday of the month and one of the RBI mandated leaves overlap, the final tally comes up to 12 holidays for banks in the month of September.

These bank holidays are classified under three official brackets allocated by the RBI. These brackets are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The holidays for this month come under the classification of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’.

The holiday list though somewhat densely packed, should not be much of a concern for customers as they are not uniform. The leaves are spread out across the geography of the country and not all the banks will enjoy the full list of celebrations. The list is more of a cumulative one, that is arranged date wise. Since these holidays are state-wise, many banks, depending on the city, will remain open even if it is marked as a day off for other states. However, there is one major holiday this month that will see banks close across a large number of cities. This holiday is listed on the RBI list as Ganesh Chaturthi/ Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/ Vinayakar Chathurthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. It will be celebrated on September 10 across the cities of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The following day – September 11 – is a continuation of the holiday, but it will only be an off for banks in Panaji. This is also the day that overlaps with the second Saturday of the month, so in this regard, banks across India will have a leave on account of the second Saturday.

The official list of RBI holidays does not start till September 8, which is Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. This is an off for banks in Guwahati. However, if we take into account the weekends, the series of bank holidays actually starts on September 5, which is the first Sunday of the month. These are the things that bank customers should take note of when planning their next business trip to their local branches this month.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 5 onwards)

1) September 5 – Sunday

2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

6) September 12 – Sunday

7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

8) September 19 – Sunday

9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

12) September 26 – Sunday

