Bank Holidays in September: Banks to Stay Shut for 5 Days This Week. Check Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a list of bank holidays for the month of September 2021. According to the list, banks across India will have a total of 11 days off this month, counting from Monday onwards. The list was at 12 days, but with the passing of Sunday, that is one day less. Speaking of which, the overall 11 days is not just mandated holidays by the RBI, but also includes weekends. The breakup is five weekend holidays left this month and the six mandated bank holidays issued by the RBI for the month of September.

The RBI’s list of holidays can be considered as a collection of state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. However, if official classifications are to be considered, then the list of holidays comes under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The other two classifications do not apply to the month of September as per the RBI’s website.

The holidays issued by the RBI are set to start off on September 8, however, if you account for the weekends as well, then the list of holidays was actually supposed to begin on September 5, 2021. This was the first Sunday, which has passed up. This was a holiday for all banks across India, given that it is a weekend leave. Keep in mind that the RBI list of bank holidays, unlike the weekends, are not uniform. This means that they don’t apply to all the states at the same time. It is more a matter of selective leaves, that is outlined by the apex bank.

The first official RBI mandated holiday is Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva and it is only an off for banks in Guwahati. This holiday is set to take place on September 8. No other city in any other state will have an off for that particular day. Keeping this in mind, you should be aware that there is one holiday this month that is considerably wide-spread. On September 10, a total of 9 cities across India will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. The locations where banks will have an off for this holiday are Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The following day is the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi but the off will only be applicable for banks in Panaji according to the RBI. With the holidays being so few and far between this month, as compared to previous months. You need to keep an eye on the calendar and plan your next bank visit accordingly.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 6 onwards)

1) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

2) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

3) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

4) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

5) September 12 – Sunday

6) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

7) September 19 – Sunday

8) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

9) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

10) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

11) September 26 – Sunday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here