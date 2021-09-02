Bank Holidays in September: Up to 12 Days Bank Holidays This Month, Know the Dates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated a total of seven bank holidays in the month of September. Going forward this calendar month, bank customers should be wary of these dates and plan their next trip to the bank accordingly. As per the RBI’s official list of bank holidays, the seven mandated leaves are state-wise leave, religious holidays or festival celebrations that are spread across the month. Apart from those seven, there are also six weekend leaves that apply to September. However, one of these leaves, the second Saturday, will take place on the same date as one of the official holidays. This overlap brings the final count up to 12 days of bank holidays this month.

These bank holidays are classified under three official brackets allocated by the RBI. These brackets are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The holidays for this month come under the classification of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’.

The holidays, though they may seem a little back-to-back, are actually well spread out as they take place only in particular states. It should also be noted that much of the official holidays from the list only have one or two states in which they are applicable as per the RBI’s notification. No holiday on the list has any form of uniformity to it and will not apply to all the states at the same time. That said, there is one major leave on the RBI list. This holiday is Ganesh Chaturthi/ Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/ Vinayakar Chathurthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. It will be celebrated on September 10 across the cities of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji – a total of 9 cities across different states.

The following day is the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, which only applies for banks in Panaji. However, this is also the date that overlaps with the second Saturday of the month, which is a weekend means, that all the banks across India will have an off on that day. The official list of RBI holidays does not start till September 8, 2021, with the holiday Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, which is set to take place only in Guwahati. The complete list of holidays that include the weekends as well will start off on September 5, as that is the first Sunday in the month. All the weekends are nationwide holidays for lenders in India, hence you need to plan your banking business accordingly for the remainder of the month.

The list of holidays ends on September 21 according to the RBI mandated list of official leaves. This last leave will be Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, which is an off for banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. However, the final day of leave for banks outside of the list issued by the RBI ends on a weekend. The last day will be a Sunday, which takes place on September 26.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 5 onwards)

1) September 5 – Sunday

2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

6) September 12 – Sunday

7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

8) September 19 – Sunday

9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

12) September 26 – Sunday

