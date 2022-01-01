Bank Holidays This Month: Banks to be Closed for 16 Days in January 2022; List Here

Bank Holidays in January 2022: Banks across all private and public sectors will be closed for several days in the current month, that is January 2022. The first month of the new year has many holidays lined up for the banking sector. Out of 31 days of the month, there are 16 bank holidays in January, when private and public sector banks will close for its customers, depending upon the state that they live in, as per a notification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list. The holidays have been prepared according to this list.

As per the RBI list, there are up to nine state wise holidays in January 2022, which is has already begun. This includes the first day of January, where banks will remain closed in some states. The remaining seven holidays are the weekend leaves when banks are closed nationally. So, if you have any bank related work, you should check with your nearest branch first regarding the bank holidays in January so that you can carry out your work seamlessly.

On that note, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these bank holidays are largely state-wise. This means that they are not usually uniform in nature. For example, there will be a bank holiday on January 12 in Kolkata on the account of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in the state, but services will be available in the other parts of the country.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The central bank’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

There are no national holidays this month, but most of the banks will remain closed on January 26, on the account of Republic Day. Banks in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Agartala will remain open on January 26, the RBI has notified.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed during the month of January, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of January 2022, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from January 1 onwards)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

January 1: New Year’s Day - Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok and Shillong

January 3: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong - Aizawl and Gangtok

January 4: Losoong - Gangtok

January 11: Missionary Day - Aizawl

January 12: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda - Kolkata

January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal - Ahmedabad and Chennai

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad

January 18: Thai Poosam - Chennai

January 26: Republic Day - Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Agartala

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

January 2: Sunday

January 8: Second Saturday of the month

January 9: Sunday

January 16: Sunday

January 22: Fourth Saturday of the month

January 23: Sunday

January 30: Sunday

