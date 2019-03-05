English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bank of Baroda Slashes Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points, Loans to Get Cheaper
The rate cut by Bank of Baroda comes a month after The Reserve Bank of India slashed key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 per cent on expectation of inflation staying within its target range.
File photo of a Bank of Baroda branch.
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday cut benchmark lending rate by 0.1 percentage points, a move that would make home, auto and other loans cheaper.
The bank has reduced the lending rate by 10 basis points across all tenors up to one year.
The new rates are effective from March 7, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for overnight and one-month tenors would be 8.25 per cent and 8.30 per cent, respectively, it said.
The MCLR for one-year tenor was slashed to 8.65 per cent from 8.75 per cent. Most of the retail loans are benchmarked against one-year MCLR.
The rate cut comes a month after The Reserve Bank slashed key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 per cent on expectation of inflation staying within its target range.
Banks have been lagging in passing on the RBI rate cuts to end-borrowers, citing higher credit cost due to the massive NPA piles.
The bank has reduced the lending rate by 10 basis points across all tenors up to one year.
The new rates are effective from March 7, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for overnight and one-month tenors would be 8.25 per cent and 8.30 per cent, respectively, it said.
The MCLR for one-year tenor was slashed to 8.65 per cent from 8.75 per cent. Most of the retail loans are benchmarked against one-year MCLR.
The rate cut comes a month after The Reserve Bank slashed key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 per cent on expectation of inflation staying within its target range.
Banks have been lagging in passing on the RBI rate cuts to end-borrowers, citing higher credit cost due to the massive NPA piles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|739.95
|10.13
|Tata Motors
|194.05
|7.63
|Eicher Motors
|21,505.40
|7.80
|Reliance
|1,237.65
|0.95
|Axis Bank
|732.05
|4.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,620.00
|2.74
|M&M
|656.45
|1.09
|Indiabulls Hsg
|739.25
|10.01
|Tata Motors
|194.00
|7.72
|Reliance
|1,236.95
|0.84
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|739.95
|10.13
|Eicher Motors
|21,505.40
|7.80
|Tata Motors
|194.05
|7.63
|HPCL
|246.75
|6.04
|BPCL
|362.50
|4.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|194.00
|7.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,796.70
|4.60
|Axis Bank
|732.10
|4.12
|ONGC
|154.95
|3.96
|Coal India
|240.30
|3.40
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|363.60
|-3.22
|Tech Mahindra
|810.00
|-2.62
|Infosys
|732.50
|-1.27
|HUL
|1,724.60
|-0.58
|Cipla
|548.65
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|732.60
|-1.15
|HUL
|1,724.20
|-0.62
|TCS
|1,987.85
|-0.19
|Power Grid Corp
|182.95
|-0.16
|Larsen
|1,306.65
|-0.15
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
- Sooryavanshi: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Rule the Roost Next Eid
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
- OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results