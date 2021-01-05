Bank of Baroda’s WhatsApp Banking Service: Here is How You Can Register

E-banking and m-banking became popular when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced demonetisation. These facilities were extensively used ever since the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic. This system became exceedingly famous as it avoided a layer of direct contact.

The m-banking system requires a UPI ID linked with a valid mobile number. Transactions in m-banking got further simplified when the users could pay money by simply scanning the QR code. There are quite a few independent m-banking apps like Paytm, Google Pay and Phone Pe, among many others. Apart from these apps, each bank too has started making its own app, which includes the m-banking and wallet facility. SBI Bank has the YONO app while the ICICI bank has the iMobile app.

The Bank of Baroda has come up with a unique mechanism of transaction. It has launched a WhatsApp banking service for people’s convenience. This service can be utilised by both customers and non-customers of the bank.

In order to avail this facility, a person needs to save the WhatsApp number ‘8433 888 777’ of Bank of Baroda in their contacts and send a ‘hi’ message to the number. The bank will offer a range of services, including balance inquiry, cheque status inquiry, mini statement, information on bank’s product and services, cheque book request and blocking of a debit card. One of the major benefits of this service is that a person does not need any additional app to utilise the facility. Further, this service is available 24*7, so that the customer can use it at any time of the day.

The facility is available for both android and iOS users. To start using this service, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Save Bank of Baroda’s WhatsApp Business Number '8433 888 777' in your contacts

Step 2: Send a ‘hi’ message to this number

Step 3: You will receive a message from the bank that the service has been activated for your number

Step 4: Use the facility as per your convenience at any time of the day.