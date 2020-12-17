News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Bank Of England Keeps Stimulus On Hold Ahead Of Brexit Endgame
1-MIN READ

Bank Of England Keeps Stimulus On Hold Ahead Of Brexit Endgame

Bank Of England Keeps Stimulus On Hold Ahead Of Brexit Endgame

The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain's negotiations with the European Union over a postBrexit trade deal.

LONDON: The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as it awaited the outcome of Britain’s negotiations with the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The BoE left its bond-buying programme at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), having ramped it up by 150 billion pounds last month.

The British central bank also kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1%.

London and Brussels are still trying to avoid the shock of import tariffs on trade from Jan. 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...