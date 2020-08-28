Bank Of England Not Out Of Firepower, Bailey Says

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the British central bank has more ammunition to help support the economy after its coronavirus lockdown shock, and there is evidence that big, aggressive stimulus pushes are effective.

“We are not out of firepower by any means, and to be honest it looks from today’s vantage point that we were too cautious about our remaining firepower pre-COVID,” Bailey said in remarks to an online conference organised by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

“But, hindsight is a wonderful thing when you have it.”

