Bank of India Appoints Atanu Das as MD and Chief Executive Officer
Bank of India logo. (Image for representation only)
Mumbai: State-run Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed as its managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years.
Das was serving as an executive director at the bank since February 2017. His appointed was announced by the personnel ministry on Monday.
In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has been involved at both policy and operational levels. In BoI, he assumed the charge as Delhi regional head in January 2015.
Prior to BoI, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow Region for more than three years.
At Vijaya Bank's he has handled key departments as planning and development and also was posted as executive secretary to chairman and managing director for more than two years.
Besides Das, the personnel ministry also appointed Sanjiv Chadha as MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as MD and CEO in Canara Bank.
