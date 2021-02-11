Bank of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India: Top stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Wednesday, February 10, closed in the red for the second consecutive day and witnessed volatility throughout the session. The indices on Thursday, February 11, are expected to give a negative start as the SGX Nifty was trading 69.00 points or 0.46 percent down at 15,069.00 at 7:15 am. On February 10, the BSE Sensex fell 19.69 points or 0.038 percent to close at 51,309.39. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 2.80 points or 0.019 percent to settle the day at 15,106.50.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Bank of India: The public sector lender in its quarterly earnings report said that its net profit rose by 412 percent to Rs 541 crore in the December Quarter compared to Rs 106 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). Also, the Competition Commission of India on Wednesday has approved the acquisition of BOI AXA Investment Managers and BOI AXA Trustee Services by Bank of India.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,946.32 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 705.31 crore in Q3FY20. The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 6,364.91 crore compared to Rs 5,895 crore for the same period a year ago.

Bata India: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 26.4 crore in the December Quarter compared to Rs 118.2 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company also fell to Rs 615.6 crore from Rs 830.8 crore on yearly basis.

TCS: With the launch of the new TCS AWS Business Unit, the company has announced further deepening of its ties with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Titan Company: The company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 419 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 470 crore in the same period a year ago, a fall of 10.9 percent. However, the revenue of the company rose to Rs 7,287 crore from Rs 6,206.2 crore on yearly basis.

GAIL India: The company reported a 6.5 percent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,897.04 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-2021 from Rs 2,029.51 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The total income of the company during the period under review declined 12 percent to Rs 15,899.85 crore.

Punjab National Bank: The bank has inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation to provide up to Rs 2 crore to the oil company’s dealers.

SpiceJet: The company posted Rs 66.7 crore consolidated net loss in the December Quarter against a net profit of Rs 77.9 crore in the year ago period.

Indraprastha Gas: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 381.8 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 297.4 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company declined to Rs 1,446.2 crore from Rs 1,664.2 crore on yearly basis.

Magma Fincorp: Rising Sun Holdings which is a company controlled by Adar Poonawalla will acquire 60 percent stake of Magma Fincorp, through a preferential allotment and open offer route.

Quarterly Results: ITC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bosch, CRISIL, General Insurance Corporation of India, Graphite India, HUDCO, Jaypee Infratech, MRF, Prestige Estates Projects, Spencers Retail, Zee Media Corporation, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 11.