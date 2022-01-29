Bank of India Net Banking, Mobile Banking Services Down after System Update. Know More

Following several complaints over four days, public sector lender Bank of India has restored its online services, a report quoting sources within the bank said. The bank had earlier this week stated on Twitter that it was upgrading its Core Banking System. However, following this upgradation, customers stormed Twitter alleging that the online services were down. What surprised them more was that the problem went on for four days.

The bank, however, has now said that all its systems are working smoothly, sources quoted by CNBC-TV18 said. On Twitter too, Bank of India has replied to a customer saying the same.

“Sir,​ sorry for inconvenience caused to you. We would like to inform you that all the banking services has been restored. However,​ if you are still facing issues,​ please DM us," it said in a reply to a customer complaint.

What Happened at Bank of India?

On January 23, public lender Bank of India in a Twitter statement said that it had scheduled the migration process of its customers as part of its core system upgradation from January 21, and the process will be completed by January 24.

However, from that day onwards, customers started complaining of failures in online transactions. Complaints started pouring in on Twitter, stating that they are not being able to carry out key banking services including net banking, cheque clearances, transaction failures, and more. According to CNBC-TV18, the bank said that the issues were caused by “minor glitches" because of the upgrade.

Your system not working we can’t do neft & Rtgs clearing of cheque is also delay by 4 days. How can we manage as small trader.?— Bhavik Doshi (@BhavikDoshiRaj) January 28, 2022

Already registered the grievance on 25th Jan & today is 28th Jan. No reply received. IMPS turn around is T+1 day but today it’sT+3 day.— Ami P (@ap12ka4) January 28, 2022

Done a RTGS today at around 2:30 PM of arround 2.4 Lakhs from my @BankofIndia_IN account to @ICICIBank a/c. @RBIsays max time for RTGS is 30 mins. its almost 6 hours, still not credited. How is this acceptable ? @ICICIBank_Care @RBI @DasShaktikanta— Sudipta SIngha (@sud_singha) January 27, 2022

@BankofIndia_IN wth is wrong with this bank no NEFT transaction are happening #bankofindia what kind of service you people are providing we have to wait for 1 transaction 4 days are we going back to 1950.What if somebody have emergency BOI really sucks this is y #cryptocurrency— Syed Irfan (@GutsyHustler) January 28, 2022

However, all the complaints were met with one same reply.

Dear customer, regret for the inconvenience. kindly submit your feedback/complaint through online portal https://t.co/EWRW6wlxOw Thank You for your cooperation.— Bank of India (@BankofIndia_IN) January 28, 2022

Bank of India has not issued any official statement on the incident yet.

