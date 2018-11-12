GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bank of India Posts Quarterly Loss as Bad Loan Provision Jumps

Net loss was 11.56 billion rupees ($158.43 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reuters

Updated:November 12, 2018, 5:09 PM IST
Photo used for representation.
Bank of India Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Monday as the state-run lender set aside more provisions for bad loans.

Net loss was 11.56 billion rupees ($158.43 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.

Provisions for bad loans jumped 51.5 percent to 28.28 billion rupees, while total provisions surged 71.2 percent to 33.43 billion rupees.

However, asset quality improved slightly from the previous quarter, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 16.36 percent at end-September, compared with 16.66 percent at end-June. This was still higher than 12.62 percent a year ago.

Shares of the lender closed 5 percent lower ahead of the results.​
