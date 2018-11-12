English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bank of India Posts Quarterly Loss as Bad Loan Provision Jumps
Net loss was 11.56 billion rupees ($158.43 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.
Photo used for representation.
Loading...
Bank of India Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Monday as the state-run lender set aside more provisions for bad loans.
Net loss was 11.56 billion rupees ($158.43 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.
Provisions for bad loans jumped 51.5 percent to 28.28 billion rupees, while total provisions surged 71.2 percent to 33.43 billion rupees.
However, asset quality improved slightly from the previous quarter, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 16.36 percent at end-September, compared with 16.66 percent at end-June. This was still higher than 12.62 percent a year ago.
Shares of the lender closed 5 percent lower ahead of the results.
Net loss was 11.56 billion rupees ($158.43 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.
Provisions for bad loans jumped 51.5 percent to 28.28 billion rupees, while total provisions surged 71.2 percent to 33.43 billion rupees.
However, asset quality improved slightly from the previous quarter, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 16.36 percent at end-September, compared with 16.66 percent at end-June. This was still higher than 12.62 percent a year ago.
Shares of the lender closed 5 percent lower ahead of the results.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Monday 12 November , 2018 In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
Monday 12 November , 2018 India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|894.75
|5.56
|SBI
|277.95
|-1.87
|Yes Bank
|223.05
|-2.13
|Reliance
|1,080.00
|-1.23
|Dewan Housing
|241.55
|3.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|582.90
|1.67
|Titan Company
|892.80
|5.28
|Yes Bank
|222.75
|-2.24
|Dewan Housing
|241.70
|3.96
|PC Jeweller
|90.45
|-1.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|894.75
|5.56
|Tech Mahindra
|724.55
|2.45
|Tata Steel
|582.85
|1.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,153.70
|1.60
|Cipla
|531.85
|0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|582.90
|1.67
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,155.90
|1.59
|Infosys
|664.45
|0.45
|TCS
|1,915.90
|0.32
|Larsen
|1,367.00
|0.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|225.05
|-6.73
|Tata Motors
|186.05
|-4.71
|IOC
|135.05
|-4.66
|Bajaj Finance
|2,277.60
|-4.12
|Hindalco
|229.25
|-4.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|185.95
|-4.84
|Hero Motocorp
|2,837.50
|-3.82
|Power Grid Corp
|186.00
|-2.87
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,073.90
|-2.64
|Vedanta
|203.45
|-2.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: This is Why Thanos Survived and Others Died in the Destruction of Titan
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Recalled in India Due to Faulty Speedometer Assembly
- Revealed! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Outfits Will be Created by This Designer
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Wants to Use Artificial Intelligence to Curb Fake News, But isn't Sure How
- Samsung Says They Will Manufacture More Than 1 Million Foldable Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...