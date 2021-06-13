Bank of Maharashtra Plans to Raise Up to Rs 2,000 Crore Through QIP

State-run Bank of Maharashtra is looking to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route before July-end, its Managing Director and CEO A S Rajeev said. In April this year, the Pune-based lender had received board approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore by way of QIP/rights issue/ preferential issue or by issuing Basel III bonds.

“We are planning to raise around Rs 2,000 crore equity through QIP immediately. The process has already started and we will raise it before July-end, Rajeev told .

