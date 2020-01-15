Bank Unions Call Two-day Nationwide Strike from January 31 after Wage Revision Talks Fail
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Kolkata: Bank unions on Wednesday called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).
"From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike," UFBU state convenor Siddartha Khan told PTI.
UFBU is seeking at least a 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent, he said.
"This is not acceptable," Khan said. The last wage revision meeting was held on January 13.
